/White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt resigns to focus on family

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is stepping down from her high-profile role at the end of August. President Donald Trump announced the major departure, stating that Leavitt—the youngest person in history to hold the position—is leaving to spend more time with her young family following the birth of her second child. While her exit has sparked intense speculation and political shockwaves with the midterms approaching, Trump confirmed that she will transition into a new role as one of his top outside advisors and an influential voice for the Republican Party.