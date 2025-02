White House official Peter Navarro has proposed expelling Canada from the Five Eyes alliance to pressure PM Justin Trudeau. The move has sparked concern among intelligence officials, as it could weaken allied security and benefit China and Russia. Experts warn the U.S. would lose valuable intelligence from Canada’s Security Intelligence Service. The Five Eyes alliance, formed during WWII, plays a crucial role in global intelligence-sharing. The proposal has raised questions about the alliance’s stability and future cooperation.