/White House: Iran Provided Modified Plan To Trump

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 24:15 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 24:15 IST
The White House has claimed a major military success against Iran, saying U.S. forces destroyed over 150 Iranian naval vessels during the conflict. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clarified that Hezbollah and Lebanon were not part of the ceasefire agreement, highlighting key gaps in the deal. While Washington projects confidence, the situation remains complex, with multiple fronts still active and questions lingering over how stable the ceasefire really is.