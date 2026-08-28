/Where does Javelin fit into India’s increasingly indigenous anti-tank architecture?

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 21:20 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 21:20 IST
A US envoy has indicated that India intends to purchase the Javelin anti-tank missile system, one of the most advanced weapons of its kind. The potential deal reflects deepening defence ties between India and the United States and comes as New Delhi seeks to strengthen military capabilities. The move also raises questions about how foreign acquisitions will complement India's push for indigenous defence production and self-reliance in military technology.