When will aboriginal people get equality & dignity in Australia? | World at War
Australia has taken its first formal step towards holding a referendum to recognize its indigenous people in its Constitution. It is interesting to note that Australia's aboriginal people have not even been mentioned in the 122-year-old Constitution. The referendum will be held between October and December this year. Mohammed Saleh gets you the details of how a first world Constitution has not even provided constitutionally equality to its indigenous people.