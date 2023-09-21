WhatsApp new feature for Businesses: Pay on WhatsApp directly as it now offers card payments | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Ever since the WhatsApp business launched, the customers have been actively using the messaging platform to shop, while businesses use it to showcase their products, however when it came to payments, customers had to leave the page and go to a third-party app to pay. But now WhatsApp has launched a feature where you can pay directly from the app. Watch the video to know more.

