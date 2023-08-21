WhatsApp adds a new feature to its messaging app

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
It seems that there is no stopping Mark Zuckerberg owned the popular messaging platform WhatsApp as the company keeps adding new features to the app to improve user experience. If reports are to be believed WhatsApp will soon let you edit captions or photos videos and documents after they have been sent.

