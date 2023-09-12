What to expect from the Kim-Putin summit in Russia? How is US reacting to Putin & Kim meeting?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Two notorious world leaders are meeting. Kim Jong Un is meeting Putin. The Kim-Putin Summit is here. The meeting between Kim and Putin is sending signals of impending doom. The meeting comes amid warnings from the US to refrain from signing any arms deal.

