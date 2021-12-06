What does Indo-Russian meet mean for United States and China? | Modi-Putin meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to visit India for the traditional annual summit between leaders of both countries as India gears up for the much anticipated, Modi-Putin talks. There are 10 bilateral agreements that are likely to be signed during Putin's visit to boost the nations' strategic partnership. Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest world news from all across the world. WION's correspondent Siddhant Sibal and international expert Stephen Golub joins for more inputs on the most-awaited meet.