/West Bengal's former CM Mamata Banerjee holds protest rally, accuses BJP of disruptions

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led a protest rally over the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur. She accused police of ignoring a Calcutta High Court order and letting BJP workers disrupt the Trinamool march. Mamata also claimed TMC workers were assaulted during the protest. The case has sparked statewide outrage, with political parties trading blame over law and order and the safety of children in Bengal.