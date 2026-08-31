/West Bank erupts again: Settler attack traps Palestinian families in Qusra

Fresh violence has shaken the occupied West Bank after Israeli settlers reportedly attacked the Palestinian village of Qusra. Residents say several families were trapped inside their homes as settlers surrounded parts of the village, triggering fear and panic. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the attack, even as concerns grow over rising settler violence in the region. The latest incident has added to mounting tensions in the West Bank, where clashes, raids and attacks have intensified amid the broader Israel-Palestine conflict.