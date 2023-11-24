We see India as a vital bridge builder to global south: Andreas Motzfeldt, Deputy FM of Norway

Our relationship we have in India is very strong, very resilient. We see India as a vital partner for us in terms of achieving our core foreign policy objectives, which is essentially to ensure that we are able to tackle and address the biggest global challenges of our time, namely climate change the preservation of multilateralism. The preservation of international law, and we see India as a vital bridge builder to the global south and a country that we are adamant to partner with and that we are able to find good solutions with on a whole host of a topic. So the meetings I've had confirmed the relationship, that the relationship is strong, and that we're both committed. both India and Norway are both committed to preserving and advancing that relationship.