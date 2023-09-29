Watch the journey of Sumit Gupta & Neeraj Khandelwal building COIN DCX

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Watch the journey of Sumit Gupta & Neeraj Khandelwal, visionary entrepreneurs who built India's most valued crypto company, COIN DCX. This online platform has simplified the trading and investing of digital assets, allowing more people to participate. Since its inception, COIN DCX has enabled countless users by providing a user-friendly interface, a wide selection of cryptocurrencies, and extensive educational materials related to the blockchain technology on which cryptocurrencies are based. Joins us as Jasper Reid talks to the founders to decode how COIN DCX is a transparent and secure cryptocurrency exchange at India's forefront of blockchain technology and inspires trust in the digital financial system.

