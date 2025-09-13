/WATCH | Myanmar School Blast: Airstrike at Myanmar School Kills Over a Dozen Students

An attack on a boarding school in Myanmar on Friday (September 12) killed and injured over a dozen students as they slept, according to several reports. The Irrawaddy news website, citing two Rakhine media outlets, said the death toll had reached 22 by Friday evening following an airstrike by the Myanmar military at around 1 a.m. local time (1830 GMT on September 11) on the school in the rebel-held town of Kyauktaw in western Rakhine state.