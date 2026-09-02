/Washington urges G20 to avoid new AI regulations

At a G20 tech ministerial in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the US urged member nations to adopt what it calls the "Carolina Principles" — a light-touch approach to AI regulation that avoids new AI-specific regulators and reserves fresh rules only for "novel considerations." White House tech adviser Michael Kratsios revealed that China has also signed on, even as Washington and Beijing compete for global AI dominance. Tech leaders including Musk, Zuckerberg and Hassabis joined the discussions, with Musk criticizing the EU's stricter regulatory approach.