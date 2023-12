One of the masterminds of the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Sajid Mir, has been allegedly poisoned in the Central Jail of Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan, according to unconfirmed reports. The unsubstantiated reports, which WION cannot confirm at this stage, suggest that Mir was allegedly airlifted by the Pakistan Army to CMH Institute of Medical Sciences, Bahawalpur after being administered the poison.