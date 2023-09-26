Waheeda Rehman: Exemplifying 'Strength of Bhartiya naari'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Veteran Indian actor Waheeda Rahman has been declared the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. The announcement was made by the Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. She will be conferred with the country's top honour for her contributions to the field of Cinema.

