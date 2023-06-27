Wagner revolt: Ukraine and allies wanted Russians to kill each other, says Putin
Russian President said he let the aborted mutiny go on as long as it did to avoid bloodshed, while Wagner boss said he never intended to overthrow the government. Putin's televised address was his first public comment since Saturday, when he had said the rebellion threatened Russia's very existence and those behind it would be punished. Meanwhile, the United States' envoy in Moscow reached out to Russian officials. What's next for Wagner fighters?