/Volodymyr Zelensky faces outrage over resignation of Defence minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has launched a major government reshuffle as the country prepares for another winter of war with Russia. The move follows the resignation of the prime minister and now includes the departure of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who oversaw Ukraine's rapid expansion of drone warfare capabilities and military reforms during Russia's full-scale invasion. The cabinet overhaul comes at a critical stage in the conflict, with Zelensky saying the leadership changes are aimed at strengthening Ukraine's government ahead of expected Russian attacks on critical infrastructure during the winter months.