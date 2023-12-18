videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Vladimir Putin: Russia will be sovereign or won't exist
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 18, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
At a party conference in Moscow, representatives of the ruling party of Russia reportedly unanimously supported President Vladimir Putin's candidacy for reelection.
trending now
IDF claims it has uncovered largest Hamas tunnel near northern Gaza border crossing
Abu Dhabi sets date for driverless race | AI cars on F1 track coming soon
China's ban on Apple's iPhone accelerates, iPhone using while at work not allowed
Japanese PM Kishida supports tanks to new low after replacing scandal-hit cabinet
India-Canada row: India always open to look at inputs, says Jaishankar
recommended videos
North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile | US warns against nuclear attacks
North Korea condemns US for raising tensions
Hong Kong starts trial of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai
Houthi attacks on Israel-linked ships in Red Sea to raise prices in global market
Vladimir Putin: Russia will be sovereign or won't exist
recommended videos
North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile | US warns against nuclear attacks
North Korea condemns US for raising tensions
Hong Kong starts trial of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai
Houthi attacks on Israel-linked ships in Red Sea to raise prices in global market