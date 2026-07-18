/Vikram-1 launch success: India’s first private rocket reaches space | skyroot creates history

India has created history as Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The landmark mission marks a major milestone for India's rapidly growing private space sector. Developed by former ISRO scientists, Vikram-1 successfully progressed through multiple flight stages, crossed the 100 km Kármán Line, ignited all stages as planned, and moved toward deploying its payloads into orbit. The mission demonstrates India's expanding capabilities in commercial space launches and opens new opportunities for startups, universities, and global satellite customers.