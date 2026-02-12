/Venezuela’s Amnesty Push: AG Urges Amnesty for Maduro & Cilia Flores

Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab has called for an ambitious amnesty law to include former president Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in efforts to national reconciliation, hoping the legislation will help pacify the country and move past years of political turmoil. The proposed amnesty bill, now being debated in the National Assembly, also aims to free hundreds of political prisoners and released detainees following recent government shifts. Critics warn the law must be transparent and fair, excluding serious crimes. The move comes amid ongoing uncertainty after Maduro’s capture and evolving political dynamics in Venezuela.