/Venezuela Protests: Caracas Boils Over As Workers Clash With Police Over Frozen Wages

Published: Apr 10, 2026, 16:15 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 16:15 IST
Tensions are rising in Caracas as workers and pensioners take to the streets, protesting wages that have remained unchanged since 2022. Thousands marched toward the presidential palace but were blocked by police, leading to clashes and chaos on the streets. Protesters threw bottles while security forces pushed back the crowds. Despite the unrest, no immediate injuries or arrests were reported, highlighting the growing frustration over Venezuela’s deepening economic crisis.