Published: May 26, 2025, 09:02 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 09:02 IST
Videos May 26, 2025, 09:02 IST
Venezuela elections: Maria Corina Machado calls for election boycott
Venezuela is holding its parliamentary elections but just like every other polling exercise in the sanctions-hit South American nation these elections are also mired with accusations of fraud and Venezuelans are heading to the polling stations to elect 24 state governors and 285 National Assembly members. Watch in for more details!