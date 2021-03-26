Van Gogh's 'Street scene in Montmartre' goes under hammer twice at auction

Mar 26, 2021, 04.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A Vincent Van Gogh painting of a Paris street scene fetched 14 million euros ($16.47 million) at auction on Thursday (March 25), only to be put back under the hammer and sell for a lower amount.
