There has been a spirited exchange between President-elect Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, hinting at potential tensions in the US-Canada relationship. Trump, in his characteristic style, referred to Trudeau as the "governor of the great state of Canada" in a social media post earlier yesterday. This comment follows a recent dinner between the two leaders at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where Trump reportedly joked about Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States. Watch in for more details!