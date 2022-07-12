US: Wildfire threatens Yosemite's giant ancient Sequoia trees

Published: Jul 12, 2022
Several wildfires have hit the United States in the past few days. In Yosemite National park, a wildfire is threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias. Fires have also been reported in different parts in Utah over the past few days.
