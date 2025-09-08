/US Wants More Tariffs on Russian Oil Buyers, Pushes For More Sanctions on Russian Oil

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is urging the European Union to team up with the US to increase pressure on Russia by imposing additional sanctions and tariffs on countries purchasing Russian crude oil. This move aims to destabilize Russia's economy and force President Vladimir Putin to negotiate. The Trump administration has already imposed 25% additional tariffs on India for its Russian oil imports, bringing the total tariff to 50%, due to concerns that India is indirectly financing Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.