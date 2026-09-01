/US Vice President JD Vance tells Al-Sayed to keep Usha Vance's name out of his mouth

A war of words has broken out between US Vice President JD Vance and Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed. At a Sterling Heights rally, Vance angrily told El-Sayed to "keep my wife's name the hell out of your mouth," calling him "evil" and accusing him of repeatedly targeting Second Lady Usha Vance and his family. The clash follows El-Sayed's social media post referencing Vance's grandfather, seen by many as a jab at Usha Vance's Indian heritage. Michigan's Senate race remains a tight contest.