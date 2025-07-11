LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 09:45 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 09:45 IST
US to impose 35% tariff on Canadian imports from August 1
US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that a 35 per cent tariff will be imposed on goods imported from Canada starting August 1.

