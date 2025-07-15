LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 13:29 IST
US Supreme Court allows Trump to dismantle Department of Education
Videos Jul 15, 2025, 13:29 IST

US Supreme Court allows Trump to dismantle Department of Education

US President Donald Trump has secured another victory as the US Supreme Court cleared the way for his administration to resume dismantling the Department of Education. Watch in for more details!

