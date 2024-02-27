US: Ronna McDaniel to resign as Republican National Committee Chair, to step down on March 8

Former US President Donald Trump is making his presence felt in the Republican party after a string of victories in the party primaries. A longtime leader of the Republican party's National Committee has confirmed that she is leaving her post. Report suggest that people close to the former president are looking to take control of the organization. Ronna McDaniel who was elected as the chair in 2017 after running Trump's successful 2016 campaign in Michigan will step down on March 8th that is 3 days after super Tuesday. Watch to know more!