US President Joe Biden to push for reforms in World Bank, IMF; says 'Not against China' | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
White House is busy preparing for the upcoming G20 summit which is scheduled for next month in New Delhi. Washington says US President Joe Biden is discussing a wide range of global issues ranging from Putin's invasion of Ukraine to reforms in the IMF and World Bank.

