US President Joe Biden: Putin has lost the war in Ukraine | Russia-Ukraine War
US President Joe Biden claimed Vladimir Putin has already lost the fight with the neighbouring country and expressed the hope that Ukraine's counteroffensive would drive Russia to the bargaining table. "The war is already lost for Putin. Putin has a serious issue, Biden said during a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, according to AFP. He has no chance of triumphing in the conflict in Ukraine, said Biden.