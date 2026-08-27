/US President Donald Trump pushes to revive talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

U.S. President Donald Trump is making a fresh push to revive diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The move comes amid ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and concerns over Pyongyang's expanding missile and nuclear programs. Trump, who previously held historic summits with Kim, is seeking to re-engage in dialogue as part of a broader effort to reduce regional tensions. However, major challenges remain, including sanctions, security guarantees, and North Korea's nuclear ambitions.