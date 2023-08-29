US Open 2023: Djokovic eases past Muller in first round, set to regain No. 1 ranking

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Novak Djokovic is back at the U.S. Open and will now be back at No. 1 in the rankings. Djokovic made a winning return after missing the tournament last year, rolling to a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alexandre Muller on Monday night. Novak Djokovic is back at the U.S. Open and will now be back at No. 1 in the rankings.

