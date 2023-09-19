US: New dress code allows members of the Senate to wear business casuals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
The Sergeant-at-Arms, the Senate's official uniform police, will no longer enforce a dress code on the Senate floor, according to majority leader Chuck Schumer on Monday. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania had been voting from doorways while unapologetically donning shorts while performing his job in order to avoid repercussions for his more informal dress.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos