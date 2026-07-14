/US national in Tihar on hunger strike over spicy, oily jail food

Matthew Aaron VanDyke, a U.S. national currently held in Tihar Jail on terror-related charges, has petitioned a Delhi court for permission to cook his own meals. Claiming he has been on a hunger strike since May 6, 2026, due to an inability to digest "spicy, oily, and deep-fried" prison food, VanDyke reports significant health deterioration, including a 14kg weight loss and declining eyesight. He seeks access to specific ingredients and cooking equipment, with his family offering to cover all costs.