/US Is Heading For Midterm Elections in 2026, Trump Not Sure of Victory

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 09:49 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 09:49 IST
Donald Trump’s confidence over a midterm victory appears to be wavering as new approval ratings show a noticeable dip, raising questions about his political momentum ahead of crucial elections.

