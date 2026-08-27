/US-Iran war: New US sanctions target Iran's economy and trade

Iran is facing renewed economic pressure as the United States expands sanctions targeting Tehran's economy and trade networks. In the port city of Bandar Abbas, businesses and residents are grappling with rising costs, currency volatility, and growing uncertainty. Despite the pressure, Iran says it can withstand the sanctions and continue trading with key partners such as China and Russia. Meanwhile, tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz remain a major concern for global energy markets and international shipping routes. How will the latest sanctions impact Iran's economy and the wider region?