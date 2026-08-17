/US-Iran war: Is Trump planning to nuke Iran? New claims as Trump vows to stop Iran's bomb

President Donald Trump has again declared that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is his top priority, as efforts to revive a stalled US-Iran deal shows little progress. The nuclear question has intensified after former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that high-level discussions were taking place over possible nuclear weapons use against Iran. She provided no evidence for the claim. At the same time, Trump has reportedly threatened Oman over its role in the Iran negotiations over Hormuz, adding another layer of tension around the stalled diplomacy.