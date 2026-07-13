/US-Iran war: Iran retaliates against US allies in Gulf after US strikes

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 16:42 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 16:42 IST
The volatile standoff between the United States and Iran has reached a dangerous new peak, with both nations exchanging heavy fire across the Persian Gulf. Following a massive new wave of US precision strikes which targeted Iranian radar systems, missile silos, drone launch facilities, and ammunition depots, Tehran has retaliated by launching a coordinated series of drone and missile attacks against US-allied interests in the region.