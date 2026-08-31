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US-Iran war: Iran punishes Jordan & UAE for American strike on Larak island

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 23:05 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 23:05 IST
After a month-long lull in the West Asia war, fighting resumed once again as U.S. forces struck the Larak island. This triggered an immediate retaliation by Iran on U.S. bases in Jordan and UAE.

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