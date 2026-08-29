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US-Iran war: April ceasefire, June MoU yield no final peace deal

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 09:35 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 09:35 IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran’s foreign trade has plunged by 25% to 35%, blaming US sanctions and a naval blockade of Iranian ports for the sharp decline.

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