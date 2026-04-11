/US-Iran Truce Talks: Reports Suggest Lebanese Presidency Open To Ceasefire

Published: Apr 11, 2026, 10:45 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 10:45 IST
Tensions in the region continue to escalate as the Lebanese presidency signals openness to a ceasefire, while Israel has reportedly refused to engage in direct talks with Hezbollah. According to Lebanon’s health ministry, 357 people have been killed in recent Israeli airstrikes, highlighting the growing humanitarian toll. The diplomatic gap between both sides remains wide, raising concerns over further escalation and the failure of ceasefire efforts.