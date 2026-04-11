/US-Iran Truce Talks: Iran Says Talks Will Not Begin Unless US Accepts Its Conditions

A senior Iranian source said on Saturday the U.S. had agreed to release Iranian frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks, welcoming ​the move as a sign of "seriousness" in reaching a deal with Washington in talks ‌in Islamabad. The source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters that unfreezing the assets was "directly linked to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz", which is expected to be ​a key issue in the talks.