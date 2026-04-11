/US-Iran Talks: Trump Issues Ultimatum To NATO To Help in Opening Strait of Hormuz

Published: Apr 11, 2026, 17:00 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 17:00 IST
US President Donald Trump has intensified rhetoric against Iran, claiming that its only remaining leverage is control over the Strait of Hormuz. He accused Tehran of relying on “extortion” tactics as tensions continue to rise over shipping routes and energy security. The remarks come amid ongoing disputes over maritime control, toll proposals, and broader geopolitical negotiations affecting global oil flows and regional stability.