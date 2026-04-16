/US-Iran Peace Talks | Report: Iranian Offer Part of Proposals Made in Talks with US

Published: Apr 16, 2026, 10:30 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 10:30 IST
Reports suggest that a recent Iranian offer discussed during peace negotiations with the United States forms part of a broader set of proposals exchanged through mediators as efforts continue to end hostilities. The proposals reportedly include issues related to sanctions relief, maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, and security guarantees, reflecting ongoing diplomatic attempts to shape a framework for a possible agreement.