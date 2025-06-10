LOGIN
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 08:36 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 08:36 IST
US-Iran nuclear talks: Trump says trying to make a deal to avoid destruction and death
Iran and the US plan to hold the next round of nuclear talks next Sunday in Muscat. This is according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. Watch in for more details!

