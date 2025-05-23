Published: May 23, 2025, 13:02 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 13:02 IST
US-Iran nuclear talks: Araghchi says, 'No deal if US prevents Iran from enriching uranium'
Iran has warned that it would hold the United States responsible if Israel attacks its nuclear facilities. This warning comes after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu where the two leaders discussed the United States potential nuclear deal with Iran as well as the killing of two Israeli embassy aids in Washington.